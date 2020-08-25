Beirut blast pummels key industry By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters A view of the harmed “Em-Nazih” coffee shop, in the consequences of a huge surge at the port location, in Beirut



2/5

By Ellen Francis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A cosy Beirut bar, Tenno when hosted a pet’s birthday celebration, vinyl record nights and funnymans.

Those days are gone. Its doors collapsed and glass shattered in the port blast this month that eliminated a minimum of 180 individuals and turned among Beirut’s most popular bar streets into a catastrophe zone.

“We plan to rebuild…We owe it to ourselves to not let things end this way,” stated Mohamed Soliman, 28, among the owners of the bar which opened around 2 years back. Money for repair work has actually gathered through online crowdfunding.

Many others will not restore, nevertheless, since it no longer makes good sense to buy a nation where years of work can disappear in seconds.

“We’ve been saying we’re all on the verge. I don’t know how we made it this far. We’re not going to last,” stated Maya Bekhazi of the union of club, coffee shop and dining establishment owners.

It is an exhausted cliché that the night life in Beirut – billed worldwide as a celebration location – stands as evidence of the capital’s capability to sustain one crisis after another.

So much so that Lebanese have actually made a joke of their legendary …