Beirut blast: Picking up the pieces of a shattered city



Despite their injury, Eddie and Yara Bitar have actually sworn to sit tight and reconstruct.





Beirut is still shedding glass and tears.

Eddie Bitar takes me into his apartment or condo. Without windows. Strewn with the shattered particles. Deep fractures zigzag along every wall.

He actions over debris and battles the front door aside. It is smeared red and he points it out: “This is the blood of my brother.”

We walk in. His spouse Yara states the day she can always remember, and weeps. This nation was currently wrecked with crisis; individuals’s cost savings and hopes were vaporizing.

Now sorrow and rage are Lebanon’s brand-new currency. “We will remain here, we will raise our kids here, more powerful than ever. Nothing like this will ever [be allowed to] occur once again,” Yara weeps.