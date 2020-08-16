Beirut blast: Lebanese President says ‘impossible’ for him to resign

His remarks followed the Lebanese federal government stepped down on Monday night in the wake of the blast that eliminated more than 170 individuals and hurt more than 6,000 others.

Speaking about the possibility of his resignation, Aoun stated in a taped interview with French network BFM Saturday: “This is difficult, due to the fact that this would lead to a power vacuum. The federal government resigned. Let’s picture that I wasto resign Who would make sure the connection of power?

“If I were to resign, one would need to organize elections right away. But the current situation in the country does not allow the organizations of such elections,” he included.

When inquired about the examination into the surge, Aoun mentioned its intricacy, stating it “won’t be able to be finished very quickly as we wished it to.”