Beirut blast: ‘I love you, don’t leave me’

Lebanon is still struggling to recover from the massive blast at Beirut Port on 4 August which killed more than 190 people and destroyed parts of the city. It happened when more than 2000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate which had been left in the port for six years, detonated.

The BBC’s International Correspondent Orla Guerin visited the ruins of a 100-year-old house where one brother died, and another was rescued – by his cousin who would not give up.

Filmed and edited by Moose Campbell and Colm O’Molloy

Drone photography by Rabih El-Zein

Produced by Claire Read