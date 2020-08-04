Beirut blast: Eyewitnesses describe the power of the explosion

Eyewitnesses have actually explained how a substantial blast rocked Lebanon’s capital, eliminating and hurting lots of individuals.

The cause of the explosion at the city’s port has actually not yet been identified. However, the Lebanese president blamed the malfunctioning storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a storage facility that was not looked for security in 6 years.

The blast has actually occurred at a delicate time for Lebanon, which is coping a recession. Tensions are likewise high as the long-awaited decision in the trial over the killing of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was simply 3 days away.

Survivors of the explosion state it has actually revived terrible memories of previous battles, consisting of that which eliminated Mr Hariri in2005

