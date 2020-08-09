Beirut: Anatomy of a lethal explosion

The explosion in a storage facility in Beirut ripped through a city understood for both a prime time of glamour and a history of civil war.

Lebanese individuals are calling it their 9/11

Starting with the epicentre, here we follow how the blast sent out shock waves through Beirut, bringing life to a stop.

The Lebanese are well known for their strength, reconstructing after 15 years of civil war, intrusion and foreign profession.

But this catastrophe begins top of an unmatched recession– and the Covid-19 pandemic. Will the nation ever be the very same once again?

Narrator: Caroline Hawley

Producer: Kate Forbes

Edit manufacturer: Megan Fisher

Graphics: Terry Saunders