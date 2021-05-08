Being pre-approved in this real estate market is extremely important: Bank of America's AJ Barkley
Being pre-approved in this real estate market is extremely important: Bank of America's AJ Barkley

Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick spoke with Bank of America’s Lending Head AJ Barkley about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people live at home, and why a pre-approval is necessary in this real estate market when shopping for a home.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR