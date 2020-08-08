Beijing’s top Hong Kong office says U.S. sanctions are ‘clowning actions’ and ‘ridiculous’ By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing’s top agent office in Hong Kong stated on Saturday it highly condemns sanctions enforced by Washington that targeted the bureau’s most senior authorities in the city, in addition to other senior existing and previous authorities.
The head of Beijing’s Liaison Office, Luo Huining, was amongst those Washington implicated of cutting political liberties in the international monetary center, together with Hong Kong leader CarrieLam
“The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous,” the Liaison Office stated in a declaration.
