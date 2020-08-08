Beijing’s Hong Kong office says U.S. sanctions ‘clowning actions’ as tensions escalate

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing’s leading agent office in Hong Kong stated on Saturday that sanctions enforced by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese authorities were “clowning actions” that would not scare or frighten Chinese individuals.

FILE IMAGE: Newly selected head of Hong Kong Liaison Office Luo Huining talks to media to mark his very first day at office in Hong Kong, China January 6,2020 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The Hong Kong federal government stated the sanctions were “shameless and despicable” and represented “blatant and barbaric” disturbance in China’s internal affairs.

The United States on Friday enforced sanctions on Luo Huining, the head of China’s Liaison Office, as well as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and other existing and previous authorities that Washington implicates of cutting political liberties in the international monetary center.

The relocation speeds up quickly degrading Sino- U.S. ties, more than a month after Beijing enforced sweeping nationwide security legislation on Hong Kong that drew condemnation from Western federal governments and sent out a chill throughout the city.

“The unscrupulous intentions of the U.S. politicians to support the anti-China chaos in Hong Kong have been revealed, and their clowning actions are really ridiculous,” the Liaison Office stated in a declaration.

“Intimidation and threats cannot frighten the Chinese people.”

Luo, the most senior mainland political authorities based in the Chinese- managed area, stated U.S. …