Beijing singles out 6 Republican lawmakers in retaliatory sanctions

On Monday, Beijing revealed sanctions on 11 Americans, consisting of 6 Republican members of Congress, in retaliation for the U.S. enforcing comparable steps on authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China recently.

“In response to the U.S.’s wrong behaviors, China has decided to impose sanctions on those individuals who behaved badly on Hong Kong–related issues,” China foreign ministry representative Zhao Lijian stated at a press conference on Monday.

Zhao did not define what the retaliatory sanctions will require, however stated that Beijing will target the following people:

Marco Rubio, U.S. senator (R–Fla)

Ted Cruz, U.S. senator (R–Texas)

Josh Hawley, U.S. senator (R–Mo)

Tom Cotton, U.S. senator (R–Ark)

Pat Toomey, U.S. senator (R–Pa)

Chris Smith, U.S. agent (R– N.J.)

Carl Gershman, president of the National Endowment for Democracy

Derek Mitchell, president of the National Democratic Institute

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch

Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House

Daniel Twining, president of the International Republican Institute

China formerly enforced sanctions on Rubio, Cruz, and Smith in July for their efforts to penalize China over the federal government’s suppression of its Uighur minority in China’s …

