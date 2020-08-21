Beijing says residents can go mask-free as China COVID cases hit new lows By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters People are seen after Beijing revealed that using face masks are no longer obligatory outside in Beijing, following the coronavirus illness (COVID -19) break out



BEIJING (Reuters) – Health authorities in China’s capital Beijing have actually gotten rid of a requirement for individuals to use masks outdoors, even more unwinding guidelines focused on avoiding the spread the unique coronavirus after the city reported 13 successive days without new cases.

Despite the unwinded standards, a big percentage of individuals continued to use masks in Beijing onFriday

Some stated the mask made them feel safe, while others stated public opinions to use the masks were likewise an element.

“I think I can take off my mask anytime, but I’ll need to see if others accept it. Because I’m afraid that people would be scared if they see me not wearing mask,” one 24-year old Beijing female surnamed Cao informedReuters

It’s the 2nd time Beijing’s health authorities have actually unwinded standards on mask using in the capital, which has actually mainly gone back to regular after 2 rounds of lockdowns brought it to a dead stop.

Beijing’s community Centers for Disease Control initially stated residents might go without masks in outside locations in late April, though the guidelines were …