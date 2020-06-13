Parts of Beijing are back on a “wartime” footing after a cluster of locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged, nearly 8 weeks after the Chinese capital appeared to have stamped out the herpes virus.

The outbreak, linked to an important wholesale market, raised serious questions in regards to the challenges of keeping the condition at bay, even yet in countries such as for example China where authoritarian rule allows harsh containment regulations and invasive tracing systems.

The first case in the new outbreak was discovered on Thursday after a 52-year old man tested positive, prompting the district where that he lives to raise its risk level to “medium”.

Before that, Beijing had gone 55 days where the only new infections were citizens returning from other countries. The city had largely came back to normal life, with restaurants and shops opening and daily rush hour traffic resuming.

As it became clear that there were dozens of cases, mostly linked to the Xinfadi market, there was an abrupt reversal. Southern Fengtai district, where in fact the market is found, has significantly more than 2 million residents. “Wartime emergency” measures have already been imposed, shutting 11 residential compounds and lots of schools close to the market.

Across the administrative centre movement restrictions were cut back, sports events suspended, tourism from the rest of the nation barred, and plans to reopen primary schools placed on hold.

The new infections sparked a panic about salmon, which was pulled from supermarkets around the country after cutting boards used to prepare imported salmon were among surfaces that tested positive for the herpes virus – even though fish can not be infected by coronavirus.

On Saturday six new domestic infections were reported: three workers at the Xinfadi market, two people who visited and a work colleague of one of those visitors.

Mass testing of hundreds of people working at the Xinfadi market uncovered an additional 45 asymptomatic cases. The market claims to function as the largest wholesale agricultural market in Asia, and Beijing News reported that industry supplies not quite 90% of the city’s fruit and vegetables.tT

Officials have quarantined 139 close contacts of people infected. The marketi s closed and surrounded by military and police on 24-hour watch. More than 10,000 people who work there will now be tested for the disease.

“In accordance with the principle of putting the safety of the masses and health first, we have adopted lockdown measures for the Xinfadi market and surrounding neighbourhoods,” said Chu Junwei, a district official,g. The district is in a “wartime emergency mode”, that he added.

Underlining government concerns, volunteers on Saturday were going door to door in distant parts of the town asking if anyone had visited the Xinfadi market recently. There will be mass testing of anyone who has been there considering that the end of May.