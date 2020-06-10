Beijing Mulls Law Banning ‘Defamation’ of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Health authorities in the Chinese capital are considering banning the “slander or defamation” of old-fashioned Chinese medicine (TCM), amid a nationwide campaign by President Xi Jinping to incorporate traditional herbal formulas in the treatment of coronavirus.

The Beijing health commission will need comments and opinions until on the draft rules, which state: “No organization or individual shall make false or exaggerated claims about Chinese medicine … nor shall they defame or slander old-fashioned Chinese medicine in any way or by any act.”

Anyone “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble” through the slander of TCM will be managed by police, and possibly face criminal charges, the draft rules say.

The rules are also at pains to shield the public against fraudulent practitioners and quack counteractants, setting down parameters for legal liability, the regulation of TCM treatments and remedies and supply chain management.

Any practitioners of Western medicine will be needed to undergo training and certification before they are able to administer TCM, the rules say.

They additionally require insurance companies to incorporate coverage for TCM treatments in basic medical insurance policies.

The ban on “defamation” prompted a social media backlash, even within the parameters of China’s tightly controlled internet.

“Science can endure questioning. Traditional Chinese medicine cannot be questioned, so traditional Chinese medicine just isn’t science,” one user commented on Weibo.

“We should have the leaders use it first,” quipped still another.

Health experts are afraid to criticize TCM openly

A journalist who gave only his surname Lu said the principles were only being considered in the Chinese capital for the time being, but likely came from the greatest echelons of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“This is the beginning,” said Lu, adding that health experts are already too frightened to criticize TCM openly, given the high level of support in the ruling party.

“If they were to stand up and oppose it, they would be labeled [as a dissident],” Lu said. “All people can do is discuss it in private.”

A private hospital director surnamed Rao said the rules would really like be implemented as they stand in the draft.

“There are huge vested interests at work behind the scenes here,” he said. “They are now actually treating TCM as part of China’s cultural heritage.”

“This implies that anyone who expresses doubts about it can also be expressing doubts about Chinese culture.”

Rao said none of the patent TCM remedies currently circulating in China has been afflicted by a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, considered the gold standard of medical research.

A search for “Chinese herbal medicine randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial” on the open-access medical journal PLoS One on yielded hundreds of results.

However, it was unclear whether the services and products being tested were available to most of Chinese citizens.

An official who answered the telephone at the Beijing municipal health commission said the principles are being overseen by the municipal TCM management bureau, and that they did not know anything concerning the process.

“You’ll have to ask the TCM bureau, because this isn’t being carried out by us,” the state said. “I can’t answer your question.”

‘Intentional and unintentional lies’

Former state media commentator and investigative journalist Wang Zhian said the attempt to legislate for the legitimacy of TCM was “ridiculous.”

Others cited late revolutionary Chinese writer Lu Xun’s description of TCM as “nothing more than intentional and unintentional lies,” asking if the writers’ words would also be considered “defamation.”

He Anquan, a former Shanghai-based physician and a New York State licensed acupuncturist, said greater regulation could only be described as a good thing for TCM, but that he said the us government had gone past an acceptable limit.

“The government really must not be issuing regulations that restrict consumers,” He said. “Regardless of whether people use [TCM] for medical reasons or even to improve conditioning, it is obviously inappropriate to force opinions on people using government regulations.”

But a municipal health official in charge of TCM told the Beijing News said that “defamation” wouldn’t include asking questions or having doubts. He said the principles may not be implemented in their current form.

Gu Weiqun, a U.S.-based independent political scholar and TCM enthusiast, said that TCM has endured for way too long because people clearly derive benefits from it.

“TCM ‘s been around for thousands of years, regardless of any government regulation,” Gu said. “It has survived constant market competition because of the personal experiences of an extremely large number of people.”

He Anquan said Xi’s support for TCM mirrors that of late supreme leader Mao Zedong, however.

“Since the Mao era, the us government has been advocating the integration of Chinese and Western medicine. This is government policy, and Xi Jinping has inherited it and will carry on it,” he said.

He said TCM counteractants enjoy huge support and acceptance on the list of majority of the population.

“I think individuals who swear by TCM far outnumber those who question it,” He said.

Reported by Wong Siu-san and Sing Man for RFA’s Cantonese Service, and by Jia Ao for the Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.