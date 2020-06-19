Beijing locks down an international hospital after an ER nurse caught COVID-19 from a patient

A major international hospital in Beijing went into full lockdown today after a medic was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The medical worker, an ER nurse, caught the killer bug while treating a coronavirus patient at the Peking University International Hospital, officials have said.

The medical facility with 1,800 hospital beds will be disinfected thoroughly and prevent accepting new patients to avoid further spread of the herpes virus, according to the town.

The Chinese capital has reported 25 new cases today, bringing the sum total within the last eight days to 183 in the city’s worst outbreak since early February. Pictured, a resident in Beijing receiving a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus at a testing centre in the Chinese capital city on June 16

The infected nurse is one of the 25 new cases reported by Beijing officials today, bringing the total in the last eight days to 183 in the city’s worst outbreak since early February.

Tens of a large number of people in the Chinese capital are increasingly being tested for the contagion, while neighbourhoods have been locked down and schools closed as authorities battle to contain the cluster.

The locked-down hospital is located in Changping, a district situated in the suburbs of north-western Beijing.

Wu Bin, deputy mayor of Changping, reported the new disease detected in the medical facility today in a press briefing.

People in lockdown are noticed waiting behind an entrance gate because of their goods to be delivered, mostly food and beverages, inside their residential compound in Beijing on June 19

The ER nurse tested positive for the coronavirus after having close contacts with a confirmed patient who had been diagnosed on Sunday.

The medical worker was said to be employed in the ward when she was infected.

The local government instantly sealed off the hospital and adopted anti-virus measures, the deputy mayor said.

The nurse has been used in a designated hospital for treatment, in line with the official.

The authority is also tracing and imposing quarantines on people who had close contacts with health related conditions.

‘We will enhance the protection amount of the hospital and disinfect thoroughly,’ said Ms Wu.

‘Outpatient and emergency departments stop operating. The wards stop accepting new patients to cut back the density of citizenry,’ the state added.

It comes as the Chinese capital city is hit by an escalating coronavirus outbreak which saw not quite 200 confirmed infections in eight days.

Five provinces across China also have reported a total of 17 coronavirus infections from the crisis in Beijing since June 11, according to official figures.

The disease cluster is linked to Xinfadi, a major wholesale market supplying more than 70 percent of Beijing’s fresh produce. It has been temporarily closed as a result of epidemic.

The Chinese government yesterday shared the genome data from the newest outbreak, claiming it ‘came from Europe’ but differs from the herpes virus that is currently spreading there – suggesting it could have already been lurking in frozen food for some time.

Zhang Yong of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the stress of the herpes virus spreading in Beijing ‘is older than the herpes virus currently circulating in Europe’.

Zhang raised the likelihood of the herpes virus lurking in imported frozen food or in the wholesale market itself, causing similarities to older strains.

But scientists cautioned against making early conclusions on the Beijing cluster.

As of Friday, China has reported a total of 83,325 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 293 are active. The death toll remains at 4,634.