Of the 500 those who were tested on Friday, seven tested positive and showed symptoms of COVID-19, with an additional 46 asymptomatic people testing positive. The cases mark the first local transmissions of the disease in the Chinese capital in 55 days, according to the South China Morning Post.

Patient Zero in the new outbreak is believed to have visited the Xinfadi market in the Fengtai district, a market that accounts for roughly 90 per cent of the city’s produce.

Traces of the condition were available on cutting boards, forcing a citywide scramble to remove fish – especially salmon – from restaurant menus and supermarket shelves.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that all of the new cases were linked to the Xinfadi market.

The Beijing Health Commission has said that at the very least three of the symptomatic patients were employees at the market, according to The New York Times.

Eleven neighborhoods across the market have issued a stay-at-home advisory, and citizens have already been urged to avoid traveling in or out of Beijing. Sporting events and tour group trips to Beijing have already been suspended and classes have been cancelled for students in kindergarten and the first 36 months of elementary school.

Officials have said that more than 10,000 those who work at industry will be tested, and industry itself will soon be disinfected. All patients who have tested positive are in quarantine and under observation.

More than 1,900 workers at markets over the city have been completely tested, according to the commission.

Feng Zhanchun, the public health specialist, said site between the quantity of positive situations means herpes is distributing in the community. The spread plus response possess so far echoed that of Wuhan at the start from the pandemic.

“If it can’t be put under control right now, the virus will affect many people in a short time because of the high density of population in cities,” Feng said.