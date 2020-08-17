Beijing art exhibition celebrates China’s Covid-19 response

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Contributors Shanshan Wang, CNN

The world might remain in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, however visitors to a brand-new Beijing exhibition might be forgiven for believing the fight has actually currently been won.

A victorious art reveal commemorating the “great spirit of the Chinese people” in combating Covid -19 opened this month at the nation’s National Museum, near Tiananmen Square in the center of Beijing.

Through a collection of practically 180 art work, consisting of sculptures, watercolors and significant oil paintings of brave medical professionals, the exhibition intends to record the preliminary coronavirus break out in Wuhan and its after-effects.

Covid -19- themed paintings on display screen at the National Museum of China. Credit: Shanshan Wang/ CNN

But considered that the nation greatly censors art, the contents of the museum’s exhibition mirrors the main position on China’s containment of Covid-19 Through pictures of help employees, the exhibition’s messaging likewise appears carefully lined up with federal government stories around the nation’s worldwide response to the crisis– or “demonstrat(ing) China’s responsibility as a major country in dealing with … a major public health emergency,” as the foreword at the program’s entryway announces, regardless of criticism of authorities’ early efforts to reduce news of the infection ahead of the hectic Chinese New Year vacation in January.

Once inside the exhibition, entitled “Unity is Strength,” visitors are led through 3 areas: The work of recognized visual …