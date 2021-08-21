Behind the scenes at chaotic evacuation of Kabul airport
Despite the Taliban’s promises, Afghans are still desperately trying to flee the country. CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh and Anna Coren take a look at the ongoing evacuation effort at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after a chaotic scene unfolded as Afghans attempted to flee the country once the Taliban assumed control.

