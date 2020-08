Rokeya Sakhwat Hossain or Begum Rokeya was a 19th Century feminist author, educationalist and social reformer.

Born to a rich Muslim household in what is today Bangladesh, Begum Rokeya defied her standard training to eliminate for females’s rights.

Her works – which covered poetry, fiction and essays – upheld extreme concepts for gender equality and pictured a much better and fairer world for females. Her story becomes part of a BBC series.

Video by Nasiruddin, Gopal Shoonya and Nikita Deshpande