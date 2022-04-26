Artak Beglaryan said Accept: is: RA: MFA: diplomatic School: to the delegation

On April 26, the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan received the delegation of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia headed by the school director, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Vahe Gabrielyan.

The State Minister stressed the importance of the traditional visits of schoolchildren, noting that the visit to Artsakh will give future diplomats an opportunity to gain insight into Artsakh, its present and future, which will help to further raise awareness of Artsakh on international platforms and protect national interests. Beglaryan urged those present to be proactive, consistent and creative in the diplomatic service, because of these qualities it will be possible to achieve even seemingly impossible results.

In his speech, V. Gabrielyan thanked for the reception and facilitated the contacts of future diplomats in Artsakh.

A. Beglaryan answered the questions of the participants, which referred to the situation in Artsakh after the 44-day war, the cooperation between the two Armenian states, as well as global and regional challenges.

