BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO THE APPLE AIRPODS PRO: Complete Tips and Tricks to Set Up, Use and Troubleshoot Your AirPod Like a Pro

A Comprehensive User Guide with Screenshots to Guide you in Operating your new Apple AirPods Pro.

Whether you are about to buy the new AirPod Pro headphones and need a review or you have already placed your order, this book would show you all the best tricks and tips to use the wireless earbuds. Even if you have an old Apple AirPods, you would still need this book to explain the new features in the AirPods Pro which are not available in the regular AirPods.

Apple AirPods have gone beyond being just a trendy new tech, they have practically become a cultural phenomenon. It is no longer strange to walk down the street and see people listening to their best tunes or making calls using the AirPods. However, it is not weird if you are yet to join the train. Some people still have the fear of losing the headphones due to the absence of wires, this is one issue that the new AirPods Pro have tried to address. Apart from the wireless listening experience that one gets from this headphone, the AirPods also offer numerous functions. In this guide, you would learn all you need to know about the AirPods Pro from finding a missing AirPod to troubleshooting tips and how to maximize the functions of this earpiece.

Some of the things you would learn in this book include:

How to Pair Your AirPods Pro with your iPad or iPhone

How to Pair the AirPods with the Apple TV

How to Pair Your AirPods Pro with Non-Apple Device

Rename Your AirPods

How to Activate and Use Siri

How to Test the Fit of Your AirPods Pro Ear Tips

How to Control the AirPods Pro

How to Customize Force Sensor Action

How to Change Out the Earbuds Tips

How to Charge the AirPods Pro

How to View Charge Status when Wirelessly Charging the AirPods Case

Enable Battery Widget on Your iPhone

How to Check AirPods Battery Life on Apple Watch

How to Check that Your Firmware is Updated

How to Use “Live Listen” with AirPods Pro

Share Audio from iPhone to Multiple AirPods

Switch Modes with the Apple Watch

How to Use AirPods Pro on a Mac

How to Customize Controls on Mac

How to Switch Your AirPods from iPhone to Mac

How to Choose Your AirPod Double-Tap Settings

Assign Microphone Duties to your AirPods Pro

Listen to Stereo Streaming with a Single Bud

How to Use Transparency Mode on AirPods Pro

How to Use Transparency Mode on iPad and iPhone

How to Switch Between Transparency and Noise Cancellation Modes

How to Control Noise Cancelling Mode

Troubleshooting Tips for Your AirPods Pro

How to Reset Your AirPods

How to Clean Your AirPods Pro

How to Replace a Broken or Lost AirPods Pro Earbud

How to Replace Your AirPods Pro

How to Tell if Your AirPod Pro is Charged

What to Do if Your AirPods won’t Charge

What to Do When Your AirPods Battery is Draining too Quickly

How to Find Your Missing AirPods

Tips to Make Your Battery Last Longer

And lots more!

Get this book now to maximize all the features available in your wireless headphones.