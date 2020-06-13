Before you on a trip to the beach or the gym or a cookout, the CDC wants you to consider these guidelines

“I know that the people are eager to return to normal activity and ways of life,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday. “However, it is important that we remember that this situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended.”

The CDC on Friday released long-awaited updates to its guidelines for social distancing and times and places where that is difficult.

In general, the CDC says people should protect themselves by practicing everyday preventive actions, like wearing cloth face covers, not touching your face with unwashed hands, washing the hands often, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if you are sick.

Hosting get-togethers

• The virus that triggers Covid-19 likes stuffy, enclosed areas so well-ventilated areas are better — open the windows — and outside is most beneficial.

• When guests arrive, suggest to them where they could wash their hands.

• Arrange tables and chairs so families can sit together but groups are 6 feet apart.

• If you serve food, have one person get it done, but it’s better if people bring their own.

• Make a set of who attends, just in case a person who came works out to have already been infected and you have to tell people.

• If possible, have a virtual get-together. It’s the easiest way to avoid getting infected

Traveling overnight

• Ask the hotel what their cleaning/disinfecting policy is for frequently touched surfaces.

• If doing your own disinfecting, wear disposable gloves, follow product directions and make sure there is good ventilation.

• When walking through a hotel, take to to simply take the stairs

• Try to use the places where you might wind up within 6 feet of other people — dining areas, fitness centers, game rooms, hot tubs, lounges, pools, salons, saunas and spas — as little as possible.

Going to the gym

• Wipe down machines and equipment with disinfecting wipes and use hand sanitizer

• Know that locker rooms may only likely be operational so people can use the toilets and sinks

• Wear a mask throughout low-intensity workouts

• Consider doing any vigorous exercise outside

• Don’t share items like resistance bands or weight belts, as these are not cleaned or disinfected between each use

• No high-fives or elbow bumps

• Limit your number of indoor group fitness classes

Going to nail salons

• Reserve a spot if you can

• Wait in your car, when possible, giving the shop a cell number to contact you. Or wait outside.

• Before they start, wash the hands or use hand sanitizer.

• Pay along with your phone or use other cashless options. If you using money or a card that’s touched, use hand sanitizer.

Riding public transportation

• Check for any route or schedule changes to avoid lengthy trips

• Try perhaps not to touch kiosks, ticket machines, handrails, elevator buttons and surfaces in the restrooms.

• Try to have a row of sets between you and others

• After you leave the station use hand sanitizer

• When you get to where you were going wash your hands

Using libraries

• Go online and look for material ahead of time, if possible.

• Check out digital materials and when not, request curbside pickup

• Wash your hands before you go and after someone hands you your material.

• If you are employing a computer at the library, ensure it is disinfected. Only anyone should use the computer.