Before the visit of the Prime Minister, potholes are being filled in several streets of Vanadzor Morning:

It is not a secret at all that the streets of Vanadzor, the third city of the republic, are in a deplorable condition, to put it mildly.

After driving through the suburban streets of the city, it is impossible not to have any problems with the car. Drivers often complain about the situation, but the cart does not move. The situation is a bit better in the central streets.

It is not yet known when Vanadzor will finally have a good road.

Before that, however, it is known that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Vanadzor tomorrow, April 16. The purpose of the visit is not clear yet, but several circumstances are touched upon, for which the head of government is coming to Vanadzor.

And in the roads where the Prime Minister is supposed to pass, today in the second half of the day a little pothole filling works were carried out.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN