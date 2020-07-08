Before Mars, astronauts should swing by Venus, experts believe

“A human Venus flyby isn’t just a ‘free’ add-on, but a beneficial addition to any opposition-class Mars mission architecture,” the researchers wrote in the paper. “As a result, if NASA’s first mission to Mars is an opposition-class mission, it is likely that this mission will also include a flyby of Venus.”

They continued: “There is reason to be excited by this ‘two planets for the price of one-plus’ approach. A dedicated year-long Venus flyby mission could serve as a valuable ‘shakedown cruise’ for the deep-space transport systems needed for the first human mission to Mars.”

The researchers are from the number of different organizations and universities, including Johns Hopkins University, NASA JPL and the Southwest Research Institute, which manages NASA’s New Horizons missions.

Not only is there potential economic benefits to using Venus’ gravity for missions to Mars, however it could also be done on a far more regular basis, the researchers added.

“Venus, on average, is much closer to Earth (1.12 AU) than Mars (1.69 AU), allows for shorter overall mission durations (thus simplifying crew logistics and time in space), and has more frequent planetary alignments than Mars (every 19 months versus 26 months for Mars),” they explained.

One AU, or astronomical unit, is approximately 93 million miles, or the length between the Earth and sunlight.

A flyby mission of Venus could just take less than per year —”shorter than some missions to the International Space Station,” the experts wrote, however it would expose the astronauts to “higher solar radiation levels comparable to those on a flight to Mars, albeit slightly reduced galactic cosmic radiation due to solar shielding.”

The paper has been submitted for peer review at Acta Astronautica.

Venus, that has been called “Earth’s evil twin,” comes with an extremely harsh climate, with a surface temperature of 864 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s likely too hot to aid life, but NASA has said that it intends to explore the planet.

In late 2019, NASA said it was focusing on a stingray-like spacecraft to explore our planet, which has more volcanoes than any other celestial body in the Solar System.

A study published in September 2019 suggested that Venus was habitable for some billion years — until something mysterious happened.

NASA’s next mission to Mars involves the recently renamed Perseverance rover, scheduled to launch “no earlier than July 30.”

The Perseverance rover will attempt to detect if there is any fossilized evidence of extraterrestrial beings, along with other tasks.

