Before Kamala Harris made history, there was Charlotta Bass

As a candidate for the nation’s second-highest office under the Progressive Party ticket in 1952, she addressed convention attendees on March 30 that year.
“I stand before you with great pride,” she said. “This is a historic moment in American political life. Historic for myself, for my people, for all women. For the first time in the history of this nation a political party has chosen a Negro woman for the second highest office in the land.”
In a nod to her minimal chances of winning, her campaign slogan was, “Win or lose, we win by raising the issues.” Her party lost to Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, but her campaign decades ago helped open doors for minority candidates today, according to experts.
“Bass certainly paved the way for the Kamalas of today, in terms of both her identity and her politics of coalition-building,” said Keisha N. Blain, associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and author of “Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom.”
“But it is equally important to talk about the countless Black women whose labor has formed the backbone of the Democratic Party.”
Bass made history before she ran for VP
Bass started making history long before she ran for office. The activist turned politician was born in South Carolina in 1874. She later moved to the West Coast, where she became one of the first African American women to own and operate a newspaper — the California Eagle.
Her fight…