Before Kamala Harris made history, there was Charlotta Bass

As a candidate for the nation’s second-highest office under the Progressive Party ticket in 1952, she addressed convention attendees on March 30 that year.

“Bass certainly paved the way for the Kamalas of today, in terms of both her identity and her politics of coalition-building,” said Keisha N. Blain, associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and author of “Set the World on Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom.”

“But it is equally important to talk about the countless Black women whose labor has formed the backbone of the Democratic Party.”

Bass made history before she ran for VP

Bass started making history long before she ran for office. The activist turned politician was born in South Carolina in 1874. She later moved to the West Coast, where she became one of the first African American women to own and operate a newspaper — the California Eagle.

Her fight…