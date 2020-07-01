Before and after pictures show 40-year-old athlete who was put in a coma for 25 days

Shocking before and after photos of a strapping 40-year-old athlete who was placed in a coma for 25 days after testing positive for the coronavirus prove that even the absolute most fittest individuals are having to fight for their lives when tackling the killer virus.

Ahmad Ayyad was 215lbs of muscle on a solid 6’1′ frame prior to testing positive with COVID-19 on March 15. By enough time he’d be discharged from the Johns Hopkins Hospital on April 22, that he would lose 60lbs.

‘The day I woke up I was 153 pounds,’ he explained in an interview on the hospital’s web site. ‘My legs and arms were skinny and my chest was gone. I couldn’t believe how hard it was to just get to the edge of the bed and stand.’

Ahmad Ayyad was 215lbs of muscle on a solid 6’1′ frame ahead of testing positive with COVID-19 on March 15. By the time he’d be discharged from the Johns Hopkins Hospital on April 22, that he would lose 60lbs

Prior to coming down with the coronavirus, the 40-year-old spent his time competing in challenging obstacle courses and spent hours doing weightlifting in D.C. area gyms and playing basketball.

When he wasn’t exercising, the fourth of nine children worked at his family’s retail furniture business.

Ayyad began feeling symptoms from the virus on March 11, just days after returning from a trip to Florida. He experimented with recover by resting and eating shorbat adas – a lentil soup popular in the Middle East – but unearthed that that did little to ease his symptoms.

When that he wasn’t exercising, the fourth of nine children worked at his family’s retail furniture business. Ayyad began feeling symptoms associated with the virus on March 11

By March 14, the athlete struggled to catch his breath and couldn’t even bring himself to really make the drive to his local hospital. Doctor friend of Ayyad convinced him to Uber to the Sibley Memorial Hospital on the next day.

It was there that Ayyad tested positive for both COVID-19 and Influenza A. He was added to ventilation and transferred to Johns Hopkins as his breathing grew worse.

He would become the hospital’s third patient with coronavirus and the first to ever be added to a ventilator

He would get to be the hospital’s third patient with coronavirus and the first to be placed on a ventilator, based on Dr. Natalie West. Dr. West was the pulmonary specialist who admitted Ayyad into the hospital.

Ayyad communicated by writing notes as that he was struggling to speak due to the ventilation tubes.

‘We had a whole conversation with me talking and him writing,’ West shared. ‘The last thing that he wrote on that little bit of paper was, “Thank you so much for taking care of me.” It brought tears to my eyes. He just appeared like a very sweet and kind person.’

But soon, Ayyad fever would send him into the comatose state and he would must have his breathing supported by a ventilator. Heavily sedated but delirious, he once removed his ventilation tube after growing agitated.

After removing the tube a 2nd time, medical practioners determined he was feeling well enough not to need a tracheostomy.

And while he was in a coma, his parents would call every single day to check in on their eldest son.

‘My mom left me a voicemail the day I went in to the ICU,’ Ayyad shared. ‘It was heartbreaking, her saying, ‘Please call me, let me know you’re doing OK.’ She did not believe dad when that he said they couldn’t visit me. She thought that he was just trying to protect her from seeing me in a coma.’

And while that he was in a coma, his parents would call every day to test in on the eldest son

A few days after taking out the tube for the 2nd time, Ayyad was finally transferred to a COVID-19 unit in a healthcare facility. As that he left the ICU in a wheelchair, nurses clapped and celebrated for him.

‘Everyone in the ICU was amazing,’ he said. ‘I sense for them and appreciate everything they do. I hate that caring for me puts them in danger.’

Ayyad’s post-ICU progress was monitored by Dr. Gigi Liu, a hospitalist and point-of-care ultrasound specialist, who described the patient to be so motivated to get better that he began walking around his hospital room within a few days.

The man was discharged from John Hopkins on April 22 with blood coagulum on his left arm and harm to his lungs and heart. He has been gradually putting right back on the weight he lost

‘There’s a certain group that once they’re on a ventilator for a certain time frame, it’s hard to come back,’ Liu said. ‘That was not Ayyad. He happened to be a super-duper fit guy before all this. I believe that helped him.’

The man was discharged from John Hopkins on April 22 with blood coagulum on his left arm and harm to his lungs and heart. He has been gradually putting right back on the weight he lost.

Ayyad desired to immediately move in along with his parents once discharged, but Dr. Liu advised contrary to the gesture – stressing that the patient self-isolate for a couple of weeks first.

‘He asked if that he could hug and kiss them after that,’ Liu shared. ‘I know he really wanted to, but we have no idea enough yet about this infection and if the virus remains shedding, despite the fact that he tested negative twice. I saw the tears in his eyes when I said no. That was the single thing I disappointed him on.’

Once back at his D.C. home, Ayyad’s parents were looking at the sidewalk waiting for his reunite. They had already restocked his refriegerator.

‘Every day, I’m getting better and better,’ Ayyad said. ‘I’m slowly getting my weight right back. I’m eating a lot; I’m walking outside.’

He described the killer virus to be one of the most difficult things he’s ever had to endure.

‘I obtain the flu each year, and I’m down for two or three days and then I’m better,’ that he said. ‘This is not the flu. People need to be careful and understand that it can occur to anybody.’