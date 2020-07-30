Beexcellent Gaming Headset for PS4 Xbox One PC Mac Controller Gaming Headphone with Crystal Stereo Bass Surround Sound, LED Light & Noise-Isolation Microphone



Price: $39.99 - $29.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 00:58:20 UTC – Details)



Glaring LED lights Colorful and shining LED light is powered by the USB. Just connect to any port which supports USB to get a more cool atmosphere and a elegant appearance High-qualified cord and long lasting headset Manufactured with upgraded materials, keluodine fiber and OFCN4 Cooper Core bring supreme durability and no need to worry to buy another headset within a short time anymore More accessories freely provided We freely send you a one-to-two tideline which can be used for PC and a Usb extension cord helping you to connect to your led light without having to sit at a close distance Thoughtful after-sales service We provide 1 year , if you have any confusion about our products, please contact us directly, we are responsible for every product we have sold Note 1. Extra Microsoft adapter (Not Included) is needed when connect with old version Xbox One controller. 2. This headset is NOT USB-Headset, the USB interface is only used for power supply to LED light. Specifications: Model: GM-1 Driver Diameter: 40mm Impedance: 32 15%Ω Sensitivity: 105 3dB Frequency: 15Hz-20KHz Mic: 6. 0*5mm Mic Sensitivity: -38 3dB Mic Impedance: 2. 2KΩ Directivity: All Directivity Cable length: 2. 1 0. 15M LED Operating Voltage: DC5V 5% Operating Current: ≦500mA Headset Interface: USB+3. 5mm4Pin Package content 1*Gaming Headset 1*Connector 1*one-to-two adapter

IMMERSIVE 3D GAMING SOUND & EXHILARATING GAMEPLAY: Muffled sound will cause bad gaming experience. It’s important for gamer to hear footsteps and distant gunshots from different direction in Fortnight, PUBG or CS: go etc. With high precision magnetic neodymium driver, Beexcellent headsets offer a 360-degree soundscape, add a sense of realism to your gaming session and reproduce crystal clear sound.

FLEXIBLE NOISE CANCELLATION BOOM MIC: Designed for people who suffer from the annoying keyboard noises and other background sound, Beexcellent headsets accurately pick up your voice and differentiate between background noise and your voice. With 120° flexible design, easy to adjust mic position at your will and better for game chatting and other application scenarios.

ERGONOMIC SOFT EARMUFF+ADJUSTABLE HEADBAND+LIGHTWEIGHT: Many people complain that wearing headphones for a long time will hurt their ears. Beexcellent headset shape are designed to naturally fit the human head, the earmuff is filled with soft memory foam, and adjustable headband help to fit different people’s heads. Made of light material, weight only 0. 95lb, We try our best to let you enjoy the maximum comfort.

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY & PLUG AND PLAY: PLEASE USE THE 3. 5MM JACK TO CONNECT. One Headset=3+ headsets in different platform. With 3. 5mm jack, compatible with PS4 Xbox One (Older version of Xbox One needs an extra Microsoft adapter, not included), Xbox One S/X PC laptop Mac iPad tablet mobile phone. The usb is to power the led light.

RELIABLE AFTER-SALE SUPPORT:Your using experience is what we mostly cherish. We will make our greatest effort to take responsibility for your shopping experience. We will be happy to answer any of your questions, we will reply you in 24 hours.