Beexcellent Gaming Headset for PS4, Xbox One Controller, PC, Over Ear Headphones with Noise Cancelling Mic, Soft Memory Earmuffs, LED Light, Stereo Bass Surround Sound for Nintendo Switch Laptop Mac



Price: $27.99

(as of Aug 24,2020 18:20:32 UTC – Details)



Play to Win

Beexcellent Gaming headset use 40 mm Neodymium drivers combined with advanced audio

techniques, it delivers quality simulated surround sound to enhance

the immersive gaming

experience. With this high responsive audio drivers, you can be better to make out the

direction from which the sound is coming, like enemy footsteps and scenario indicator. Bring

you better to win the gaming.

Comfortable Wearing:

Adjustable Headband to fit your wearing and soft memory foam ear cushions provide you

lightweight and extreme comfort. Your extreme comfort could be ensured even in a whole-day wearing.

Multi-Platform Compatible:

Playstation4 Playstation3(adapter needed.)

Xbox One (Older version of Xbox One needs an extra Microsoft adapter, not included.)

Nintendo Switch

PC Computer, Mac, Laptop (Window / OS)

Noise Cancelling Mic

Crystal clear and Noise Cancelation microphone minimize the unnecessary background noise,

make your voice to be captured clearly and enhance your team communication, never worried

your partners lose you.

Blue Led Lights:

USB powered LED light provide you a fantastic gaming Scenes, play and plug, lights up, game on;

Please note that the usb plug is only to power the led light.

NOISE CANCELLATION MIC FOR CRYSTAL CLEAR COMMUNICATION: Solid Noise Cancelling Microphone minimize your any unnecessary background noise, capture your voice clearly to your teammates, provide real-in-time talking without any delay, bring Barrier free communication between you and your teammates. 120° flexible mic design, adjust the microphone to be the best comfortable position to pick up your voice to your fellow players and enjoy a smooth team work play.

ERGONOMICE DESIGN AND MULTIPLE HOURS COMFORT: Design with full-cover ear cups with soft breathable pads, retractable padding headband to eliminates the pressure around your head, all these present the ultra-comfortable wearing in a long gaming sessions.

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY AND PLUG AND PLAY: With 3.5 Jack, compatible with PlayStation4, PS3(adapter needed), Xbox One (Older version of Xbox One needs an extra Microsoft adapter, not included),PC, Nintendo 3DS LL/3DS (audio), Nintendo Switch, Laptop, PSP, iPad, Computer, Mobile Phone; With USB interface power for Led light. Beexcellent gaming headset, bring you immersive gaming experience in multi- platform which is in the market. Plug and Play.

100%QUALITY &EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE: Every single Beexcellent Gaming Headset will be tested strictly before shipping out. Any question, please do not hesitate to let us know, we will reply you with in 24hours.Your gaming and shopping experience with our headset is very important for us.