One of the most unique and festive dishes of French cuisine – boeuf en croute, better known in the world by its English name – Beef Wellington, just seems very complicated in terms of preparation. In fact, there is no complication, just a little effort and time, and such a beautiful and festive dish will be on your table.

Necessary foods:

Beef fillet (tenderloin, tenderloin, chop) – 0.5-07 kg

Puff pastry – 500 grams

Mushrooms – 1 kg

Onion – 2-3 heads

Garlic-3-4 cloves

Vegetable oil – 4-5 tablespoons

Salt, black pepper, dried greens – to taste

Mustard – 3-4 tablespoons

Ham (bacon, noodles, prosciutto or any other type of smoked meat) – 5-6 layers

Pancake – 3-4 pieces

Eggs – 1 piece

Method of preparation:

Peel a squash, grate it and dry it. Fry the cleaned beef tenderloin on the grill pan for two minutes on each side. Do not worry that it will not cook well, because first of all, suki is the most delicate meat, from which even raw dishes are prepared, for example, karpachcho, chi kufte, etc., as well as “bloody” steaks, and secondly, in addition to fast grilling, it is also close It will stay in the oven for 30-40 minutes. When cooked in this way, the meat hardly changes color, pink-red remains in it, but it is completely cooked, as much as needed.

Set the meat aside to cool. Vegetables should be finely chopped.

Fry onion, garlic and then mushrooms in vegetable oil. Add the spices at the end.

Roll out the puff pastry. Arrange the pancakes side by side so that they become a long row. Arrange the ham pieces on the pancakes so that they completely cover the row. Put fried mushrooms on it. Cover the meat with mustard and put it on the mushrooms. Carefully wrap the pancakes so that the meat is completely covered. Transfer all this to a puff pastry. Roll the puff pastry into a roll. Cover the dough with egg yolk. You can make patterns with pieces of dough or just with a fork.

Put in a preheated oven at 220 degrees for 40 minutes.

Leave in the oven for at least twenty to thirty minutes, then slice and serve.

Details of preparation in the video.

Prepared Melanya BARSEGHYAN