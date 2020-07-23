Bedsure Weighted Blanket 20lbs Queen Size – 60 x 80 inch – Grey Heavy Blanket for Adults | 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket with Glass Beads for Calming Comfort



Price: $47.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 18:01:01 UTC – Details)





UNIQUE SLEEP COMPANION: Bedsure Weighted Blanket 20lbs simulates how a parent swaddles a baby to sleep to help you wake up more rested and in a better mood – Heavy blankets, known as “earthing” or “grounding”, help ground your body while giving you the feeling of being hugged or cuddled.

SWEET REMINDER & GIFT: Choose a weighted blanket that occupies about 7-12% of your body weight (contact us if you are not sure) – NOT recommended for pregnant women, children under three and old people who CANNOT move the heavy blanket by themselves – A great yet exclusive gift for your friends or families suffering from sleeplessness.

PROFESSIONAL COMPOSITION: Unique 7-layer construction ensures sleepers to experience maximum softness without feeling the beads bulging through – Extra two layers filled with 90% glass beads & 10% microfiber allow the blanket to hug the body comfortably – Covered by 100% cotton, weighted blanket is breathable to keep you at the perfect temperature (avoid overly hot).

ELABORATE DESIGN DETAILS: Sewing 12 loops on all sides to pair with the blanket cover will hold the 20lbs queen weighted blankets in place and NOT slide to the bottom – Quilted with smaller compartments which distribute the weight evenly and WON’T bunch in the corners – Non-toxic and odorless glass beads are not noisy while turning over unlike plastic pellets.

WHAT YOU CAN GET: Bedsure Weighted Blankets Adults (20lbs, 60″ x 80″, Queen Size) – 100% Cotton with Glass Beads for Maximum Comfort – Grey Heavy Blanket.