Bedford High School graduate makes foster child care packages for NH children

A current Bedford High School graduate who began a senior task that ended up being more is today’s Hometown Hero.>> > > Download the FREE WMUR appWhen Hailey Dearborn was choosing a senior task last summertime, she set her sights on assisting fosterchildren Her effort took her further than she anticipated. “I began small, I said I just want to make 15 packages, and then it grew bigger and I said, ‘Oh I can do 30,’ and then I hit 60 and then 100,” Dearborn stated.The packages include a brand-new pillow, pillowcase and a brand-new or carefully utilized children’s book that will be provided to foster children in the state. Through contributions she now has enough for about 215 children.“I think something new to a child is so important and if I can do something as simple as giving them a new pillow and a book to read at night, it’s so easy,” Dearborn stated. “I think everyone can do that.”She chose to continue her senior task after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most others.Dearborn has actually currently contributed 30 brand-new pillows and pillow cases to Webster House in Manchester and the rest will be provided to DCYF in mid-August for circulation throughout the state.“I plan to continue as long as I can,” Dearborn stated. “After these 215 go to kids in foster care I’m just going to keep going and see how much I can do.”She likewise babysits for a handful of foster households in the location, she prepares to participate in the University of New Hampshire this fall to study social work.

