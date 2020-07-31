beddingking Weighted Blanket 15lbs (60”x80”, Grey, Queen Size) for Adults and Kids Heavy Blanket Cooling Cotton 100% Cotton Material with Glass Beads



Price: $40.79

(as of Jul 31,2020 05:50:27 UTC – Details)





100% Cotton

PREMIUM MATERIAL – Our weighted blankets use 100% natural cotton to make our weighted blankets more comfortable, breathable and safe. Ceramic beads can reduce the noise generated by movement, and it is more effective in the body to improve sleep.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY – Beddingking Weighted Blankets using advanced sewing techniques can avoid quilting cracking and glass bead leakage. So our blankets have the perfect quality and long life.

LUXURIOUS REST FOR YOU & YOUR FAMILY:Our weighted blankets come in multiple variations that are suitable for both adults and kids- Give your family a sleeping experience extraordinaire and you’ll never want to go back to sleep without our blanket!

A FANTASTIC GIFT IDEA – Beddingking weighted blanket is a popular gift choice for your lovers and more people have a bad sleep quality. The gray weighted blanket decorates your bedroom more elegant and fashionable. Choose Beddingking weighted blanket, return a firm hug for them.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED – We provide 7*24 hours of customer service. If you have any questions or need additional help, please don’t hesitate to contact us so that we can solve the problem within a short time. We would like to refund the cost to you if your problem couldn’t be solved.