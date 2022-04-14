"Become the change." Ameriabank donates AMD 3 million to students who submitted innovative projects in the field of education (Video)

Ameriabank summed up the “Become a Change” student competition with VISA payment system. “Innovative ideas projects that will be possible to implement in 1-2 years within the framework of 3 million drams.” This was the key condition of the competition. The winner was the TakеAR team with a project to equip the educational field with augmented reality virtual virtual reality / virtual reality / technologies.



The representative of the winning team Vigen Khachatryan says that their goal is to change the attitude towards education, to promote the effective mastering of subjects and topics with the introduction of modern technologies.

“As a start of the idea, it is planned to create an 8th grade biology / human-anatomy textbook virtual laboratory with the help of augmented reality technology, which will include 3D models, 3D animations, and a short recording of the topic.”

The projects submitted to the competition were studied and evaluated by specialists representing different fields. Tigran Jrbashyan, Head of Ameria Management Consulting Service, is holding similar tenders to achieve systemic changes in small steps.

“Having a competitive education should be the ultimate goal. Such competitions bring that big goal closer to small steps. Encouraging the youth, sponsoring ideas is a long-term investment in the development of the state. They were especially happy with the garbage sorting and recycling projects. The attitude towards the country, yes, starts from the attitude towards garbage. “The garbage accumulated in different communities and places of the homeland is an indicator that we do not love our country enough. I am glad that the young people also noticed the problem and presented projects aimed at solving it,” he says.

Vahan Melkumyan, Head of Development and Training at Ameriabank’s Human Resources Management Service, considers such competitions a potential platform for the implementation of the craziest ideas of young people.

“I am very happy to see so many bright young people, in recent years we have implemented more than a hundred projects for young people, students, giving the opportunity to realize the most incredible ideas,” he said.

The executive director of Girls in Tech Armenia Seda Papoyan was especially encouraged by the girls who participated in the competition. “I am very impressed with the female participants, I am glad that they are initiators, they see themselves among the implementers of innovative ideas, business projects.”

The competition included projects for sorting garbage, providing free medical care to people living in the regions, producing eco-cups and plates, and creating an entertainment planning app.

The organizers of the competition had planned incentive prizes for some of the participating teams, emphasizing that the strongest incentive of the competition is the perspective cooperation of experienced specialists in different fields, young people.