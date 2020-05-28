Becky Lynch Shares First Baby Ultrasound In Birthday Tribute To Seth Rollins

Breaking News

Here’s the primary EVER take a look at the latest addition to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins‘ household!!

The Man posted an ultrasound of The Baby (nickname pending) in honor of her fiance’s birthday on Thursday … saying “I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you.”

Still no phrase on gender, title or actual due date — however hey, a minimum of we bought a pic!

Of course, the wrestling neighborhood went wild earlier this month when Lynch introduced she was relinquishing her Raw Championship belt to start out a household with the guy WWE Superstar.

The couple discovered just a little one was on the way in which again in April … and Lynch has not too long ago stated she’s at all times wished youngsters.

Lynch posted an emotional message to the papa-to-be on his 34th cake day … saying, “This person right here is my favorite person in the world.”

“I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world.”

Lynch and Rollins have been relationship since early 2019 … and bought engaged in August throughout a romantic beachfront proposal.

Can we simply take a second to understand how enticing this couple is??