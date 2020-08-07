Becca Kufrin Speaks Out After ‘Source’ Claims She Broke Up With Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen!

Is it actually over for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen?

After adequate speculation their relationship was on the rocks, the couple who satisfied and got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2018 have actually supposedly called it gives up! A source informed E! News the set just might not surpass the 31- year-old California local’s assistance for the pro-police “Thin Blue Line” and “Blue Lives Matter” motions, revealed back in June amidst across the country discontent over cops cruelty versus the Black neighborhood. Yikes …

Related: Multiple Women Being Vetted To Replace Clare Crawley As Bachelorette!

Speaking more to the irreversible rift in between the 2, along with other elements which added to the split, the source described:

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it. Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

Though the 2 transferred to Carlsbad, California in 2015, they are “currently living separately.” The expert stated that “Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself,” while Becca is stated to be living back house in Minnesota (or on area shooting The Bachelorette?!) amidst their separation: