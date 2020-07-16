Because you definitely want to watch Henry Cavill build a gaming PC

Henry Cavill knows exactly how you imagine him: bulging muscles, epic chin, movie star grin, sitting alone in his man-cave playing PC games all day because that’s what he told GQ he likes to do best.

Yes, your Witcher (and Superman) is an avid PC gamer, and today he’s taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to prove it to fans by fulfilling last year’s promise to build his own custom gaming PC in the most seductive way a chiseled man without a proper cinematographer can.

OH GOD, THE MUSIC:

It’s quite clear Cavill is self-aware he’s a heartthrob; even his caption on the video playfully says, “this kind of material isn’t for everyone….viewer direction is advised.”

Importantly, when Cavill flubs a few things during the build, he explicitly lets the viewer know that he flubbed them and goes back to fix them later.

Also importantly, he’s Henry Cavill. Henry, if you’re reading this, let us know if you might like to collaborate on another epic build in the future?

In case you’re still not convinced that Cavill’s love for our fandom is true, you might want to additionally watch the videos below, including the one where he disses game consoles in favor of the obviously superior PC platform (2:30), or the one where he nearly missed the opportunity to play Superman because he was too busy playing WoW (1:40). Or just watch him in The Witcher on Netflix, where he thoroughly and convincingly throws himself into the role.

You can also watch him paint some Warhammer miniatures. Apparently, he’s played Total War: Warhammer 2 six times over:

“I’ve not quite ventured into building my own myself,” Cavill explained to NME last December. “I definitely have had custom PCs over the years. That’ll be the next project, as soon as I find enough time — and the bravery — I might put my own PC together.”

He certainly has the time now, and the video leaves us with a message: “THE END. Or more realistically, just the beginning.” Might we suggest you start a Twitch channel and stream, Henry?