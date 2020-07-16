BEBONCOOL PS4 Controller Charger, DualShock 4 Controller USB Charging Station Dock, PlayStation 4 Charging Station for Sony Playstation4 / PS4 / PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro Controller



Price: $15.39

(as of Jul 16,2020 01:00:28 UTC – Details)

Product Description

LED Indicators

✓

✓

✓

✓

Dual Charging Ports

✓

✓

✓

✓

USB Dongles

USB Ports on Dock

4 Separate USB Receivers

USB Ports on Dock

USB Ports on Dock

Charging Ports

Bottom of Controller

At top of Controller

Bottom of Controller

Bottom of Controller

✔ LED charging indicator: LED lights clearly indicate in front of screen when charging is complete; green light States The PS4 controller has been charged completed, red light States The PS4 controller is charging

✔ Dual Controller charger: power through the USB port from either the PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro console, PC or wall power source (wall adapter is not included)

✔ Compact & save space: This PS4 controller charger stand with built-in Micro USB adapter ports, allows you to securely store and charge up two PS4 controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the PS4 system, ideal for saving your place to store your controllers in the charger when you’re not playing

✔ safe PS4 Slim Pro Controller charger: This PlayStation 4 mounts built-in protector chip, you never over charged your PS 4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro controllers even charge it for overnight

✔ MULTI charging way: general USB cable match most USB wall adapter, PlayStation 4, laptop or any other charging port. This functional PS4 controller is convenient for you to charge your PS4 controller anywhere

✔ BEBONCOOL is the most popular Brand on PS4 chargers on amazon, has built a most professional support team for product and customers. Any issues about this product will have an instant reaction, to be a trusted brand is our permanent pursuit