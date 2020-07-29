BEBONCOOL for Xbox One Controller Battery Pack, 2pcs 2550mAh for Xbox One Rechargeable Battery Pack, for Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack for Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X / Xbox One Elite



Price: $15.29

(as of Jul 29,2020 02:02:15 UTC – Details)



BEBONCOOL For Xbox One Controller Battery Pack

3 Years Warranty & Customer Service: Replace or refund in three years, lifetime technical support; Any problems, don’t hesitate to let us know, providing top-norch after-sale service is also one of our tenets.

Main Features:

√ Super long battery life of 17 hours playing

√ Fast charging – Within 5 hours for two batteries simultaneously

√Safe Charging – Over-Current protection, Over-Heated protection, Short-Circuit protection, Over-Voltage protection

√ 2000 rechargeable times

√ Clear LED Indicators

√ 3 Charging modes – Micro usb port, type c port, build-in usb cable

√ Can charge 2x NI-MH 2550mAh or 4x AAA batteries at the same time

√ Small volume, neat and portable, space saving

Package Included: 1x For Xbox One Rechargeable Battery Pack; 1x User Manual; 1x Warranty Card

【SUPER LONG BATTERY LIFE】For Xbox one controller battery pack is with 2x NI-MH 2550mAh batteries, best chip in this market, supports up to 17 hours playing time. Compatible with all Xbox One / Xbox One S / Xbox One X / Xbox One Elite wireless controllers.

【FAST & SAFE CHARGING】For rechargeable xbox one controller battery pack takes less than 5 hours for two batteries fully charged simultaneously when DC Input >5V/1A. For Xbox battery pack rechargeable provides Over-Current protection, Over-Heated protection, Short-Circuit protection, Over-Voltage protection.

【2000 RECHARGABLE TIMES】For Xbox one rechargeable battery pack helps you save lot of costs on AAA batteries, also helps for environmental protection. For Xbox battery pack Can be recharged 2000 times.

【CLEAR LED INDICATORS & 3 CHARGING MODES】 For Xbox one battery pack rechargeable is with three led indicators that clearly its status: Green: fully charged; Red: Charging; Grey: Standby or power off. With 3 charging modes (Micro usb port, type c port, build-in usb cable) for a convenient usage; Can charge 2x NI-MH 2550mAh or 4x AAA batteries at the same time.

【3 YEARS GUARANTEE & CUSTOMER SERVICE】Replace or refund in three years, any problems, don’t hestitate to let us know, providing top-norch after-sale service is also one of our tenets.