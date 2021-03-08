Bebe Rexha Freaks After Fan EXPOSES Himself On Her Livestream!
Bebe Rexha Freaks After Fan EXPOSES Himself On Her Livestream!

Bebe Rexha just spoke out and slammed the man who flashed her and her fans during her Instagram Live on Thursday. She’s now asking her followers to help her try and identify the man who did it.

