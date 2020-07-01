‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ gets an upgrade with two new seasons by Mike Judge

“Beavis and Butt-Head,” which first aired in 1993, quickly became a pop culture hit. Centered around two oddball teenage sofa potatoes whose commentary is anything but wise,

Judge is set to create, produce and provide voice over for both characters for Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central” Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said in a statement.