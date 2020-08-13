Beaver barrier: Niles highway department wins national honor for unique contraption | Local News

Initially, the culvert protector would collapse, so they enhanced it with old galvanized signposts. Now that it is enhanced and has actually remained in location, Steger thinks the beaver has actually proceeded.

He thinks this idea might be helpful for other towns.

“It’s a cheap thing, it’s real simple to build, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s going to work,” Steger stated.

The concept currently is getting outdoors attention.

“Yesterday I did get a call from somebody from South Carolina, already interested and asking me questions, so word’s getting around,” he stated.

Adam Howell, interactions expert for the Cornell Local Roads Program, stated the protector was the second-place winner for its local competitors in which towns sent concepts. The program sent the Niles job and some other entries, each to a various classification, in the national competitors.

The concept of the federal contest, Howell stated, is for towns throughout the nation to draw motivation from these ideas for their own locations. He stated the Cornell program was impressed with the Niles department’s efforts.