Beauty Vlogger Kameron Lester Cuts Ties With Jeffree Star, Says He Felt Treated Like The ‘Token Black Kid’

The 23-year-old makeup performer and attractiveness vlogger lately opened up regarding his activities working with the particular YouTube ti (symbol), during which he or she felt “uncomfortable,” “manipulated,” plus like the “token Black kid.”

In the 27-minute IGTV video, Kameron explained exactly why he technically cut jewelry with the makeup products mogul plus why he can “no more time support Jeffree Star Cosmetics or Shane Dawson,” telling his / her followers:

“Hi guys, I would like to get on the platform and be [as] transparent since possible… I absolutely have been excellent scared to utilize my system, I’ve already been super frightened to speak through my center and communicate up for personally.”

The aiming influencer proceeded to dissect his operating relationship together with Jeffree, observing he experienced they were never ever actually close friends, spilling:

“I just felt like it was never a friendship, it was never a friendship in the beginning to start with, it was always just something like I was the kind of like the token black kid.”

The beauty vlogger even provided an example of this particular, telling audience about the time he or she worked with Star on a strategy for Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Lester uncovered after he or she modeled for that YouTuber’s company, he was started do one more campaign unfortunately he replaced simply by his un-named “ex-best friend.”

He shared:

“I seemed [Jeffree] has been trying to send out the information in some way which i was they are simply as a Black boy. We felt like this is a game.”

As for Dawson, who about June some promoted him or her as one of his / her “favorite makeup artists” in the Instagram web page, Kameron mentioned:

“Even with Shane Dawson posting me on his platform… I was grateful, but I felt like it was kind of to silence me to be like ‘We’re gonna keep giving you breadcrumbs and hanging you by a string and manipulating you so you can stay quiet.’ I felt always silenced.”

He ultimately brought up reward where Jeffree allegedly requested him in case he loved fellow attractiveness vlogger (and noted Star nemesis), James Charles, remembering:

“I didn’t actually know what to express to that… [Jeffree] has been so dull and from nowhere. James helped me together with my job when I first found myself in the beauty space… he’s been very encouraging of myself. [Jeffree] was just like, ‘Well you don’t f**king owe him or her forever.’”

Another notable knowledge for the younger vlogger was your time he or she allegedly talked to Star about Jackie Aina, the beauty changer who once called the cosmetic mogul to his hurtful behavior within 2018.

Kameron mentioned in the video clip:

“I brought upward to [Jeffree] and mentioned, ‘It would really say a lot if you could apologize to Jackie and the community.’ He kind of closed it lower and mentioned, ‘She doesn’t are worthy of a f**king spot on the platform.’ … Which is easy to understand, and it is his / her platform, and has almost all rights to accomplish whatever he or she wants to perform on his system. I just still left it too, but I used to be definitely damage as a Black boy and since a Black influencer that loves Jackie, that he has not been trying to increase or modify that remove or wrongdoing he has completed.”

It has been from that day time forward of which Lester mentioned he “will no longer just be the token Black boy,” adding:

“I will no longer just be the Black boy that is there to make you look good or speak up for you, because it’s not reciprocated. As a Black beauty boy, I have fought for my spot to be heard and seen in the beauty community… I have been told not to say anything, to keep the network and benefit from it, and I’m just not that type of person. I want to remain authentic.”

Jeffree has however to widely address Kameron’s allegations. But, according to the Instagram account Here for the Tea 2, Star sent him or her a “voice note” with his reply.

Star allegedly said in the notice:

“That is the most craziest and manipulative and most insane thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life. I know you’re upset… and now people are coming for you for supporting me, so you trying to flip the script and make up a bunch of lies and make me the devil, is so boring.”

After information of the supposed voice notice broke, Kameron called out there his previous mentor about Twitter, writing:

“He has been just talking about Black Lives Matter on his system. Then send out this into a black gay and lesbian beauty child who simply said having been scared regarding his existence because of his / her manipulation strategies. He directed this tone of voice note to maintain painting the narrative which i was lying down and performing all this because… I was disappointed with the points going on around me. Trying in order to spin the particular narrative plus plant the particular seed of which everything has been false has been why of which voice take note was directed. This person is 34 and I’m 23 he or she knows how to control and exactly what things to say and exactly how say.”

Yikes.

There’s never the shortage of episode with the attractiveness vlogger local community!

What do Circumstance think about these kinds of claims, Perezcious readers? Watch the video entirely (below) and publish your thoughts inside the comments.

