Beauty Industry Insiders Claim Lea Michele Has A Toxic History Within Their Industry, Too!

Lea Michele remains under the gun, so to speak — and it doesn’t look like things will be letting up anytime soon for her, either!

The former Glee star is still reeling after a few old co-stars came forward with horror stories about her behavior on the set of various productions throughout the last few weeks. And now, the rot continues to spread — this time around to the sweetness industry, where insiders are keen to slam the actress on her years to be “toxic” and “difficult” within that industry, aswell! Seriously??

According to a report that’s popped up in Page Six, beauty industry insiders and longtime employees of some high-end brands within the niche are starting to put the TV actress on blast, too. It all apparently goes back to 2012, when Lea Michel signed a reported $1 million deal to function as face of L’Oréal. One of her very first responsibilities was to provide a short on-camera interview about her beauty routine — but she allegedly threw an “epic temper tantrum” during taping.

According to a source (below):

“All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L’Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everybody standing there in shock. The head of L’Oréal asked if she was returning, and her mother said, ‘No, she’s maybe not.’ This is who she is. Given how small the industry is, the word has spread across other beauty brands.”

Um… WOW.

Things apparently got so very bad with her behavior that, despite being inked to a five-year deal, she was replaced one year involved with it with actress Blake Lively. Oops!!!!

Now, other insiders have denied the allegation here, for what it’s worth. One person who claims to be on set at that point over time claims they “don’t ever remember her being difficult” on or off-set while working, so it’s tough to learn who to trust predicated on this report.

But seriously, with the dirt flying around on Lea Michele in general, there are many fans who just aren’t going to give her the advantage of the doubt with this stuff, ya know?

What do U think about it, Perezcious readers?! Think there’s some truth here with the L’Oréal story, or not?? Sound OFF together with your take on every thing down in the comments (below)!!!