Beauty in the post-covid era: How the pandemic could change the salon industry forever

While many individuals ready for lockdown by stockpiling rest room roll and tinned items, others instantly started fretting over how lengthy it might be earlier than their colleagues lastly found their pure hair color.

On 23 March, Boris Johnson introduced the nationwide lockdown, which meant that folks have been solely allowed out of the home for a couple of key causes and all non-essential companies have been compelled to close, together with hairdressers and nail bars, which turned a few of the first companies to shut their doorways. With that, the means we accessed magnificence modified in a single day, leaving many people kicking ourselves that we hadn’t gone for one closing set of highlights.

Along with the myriad of adjustments folks have been having to adapt to, attempting to maintain up with appearances with out the assist of an expert was one thing many people discovered unexpectedly difficult. And whereas, in the face of a worldwide pandemic, grooming would possibly appear to be a superficial subject to get labored up over, in a world that places a lot weight on bodily attributes, who can blame us? As Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character says in Fleabag: “Hair is everything.”





Within days, folks turned to DIY options in an try to duplicate the work of absent consultants. Social media was flooded with photos of males getting buzzcuts, then, not lengthy afterwards girls deciding to do the similar, unshackled by work guidelines and sweetness requirements, many spoke about how liberating they discovered it. Fringe trims and dye jobs have been additionally tried in entrance of toilet mirrors whereas profitable and botched makes an attempt to take away acrylic and shellac nails have been well-documented on Instagram.

The desperation to keep up our magnificence routines throughout lockdown noticed hundreds of individuals flip to the web for recommendation with the variety of Google searches for DIY magnificence remedies quadrupling between March and April with greater than one million associated queries. This surge translated into gross sales on the excessive road too, with information from IMRG – the UK’s industry affiliation for on-line retail – displaying that gross sales of magnificence merchandise throughout the week commencing 15 March elevated by 31.6 per cent year-on-year. As thousands and thousands of individuals turned reluctantly reintroduced to their pure hair color, field dye provides at retailers comparable to Superdrug shortly bought out with gross sales skyrocketing by 76 per cent. Sales of hair clippers rose by 228 per cent in the first two weeks of April alone and have been bought out on Amazon for weeks.

Us mere mortals aren’t the solely ones that haven’t been capable of get to the salon although. Since lockdown started there was a way that we’re all in this collectively; Kate Middleton’s characteristically coiffed blowdry received traded in with a half up/half down coiffure that made a recurring look for official Zoom engagements, and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon needed to share behind-the-scenes images of her slicing and dying her personal hair, after crucial headlines steered she’d been getting assist from an expert. Weeks later, whereas setting out lockdown easing in Scottish Parliament, she joked hairdressers have been: “a priority, I know, for almost every woman in the country… and some men”. Many joked that if the prime minister have been a girl, hairdressers would have been prime of the checklist to open – lengthy earlier than automobile present rooms have been even touted.

Others, nevertheless, confirmed they only couldn’t go the distance with supermodel Heidi Klum being accused of breaking lockdown guidelines to sneak her hairdresser into her again backyard for some “social distancing highlights” and MP’s expressing issues that folks have been stumping up large sums of money for haircuts on their lawns. But for many who haven’t had the luxurious of a stylist on velocity dial, adjusting to life with out the assist of an expert has meant studying new magnificence expertise.

Fashion influencer Lydia Rose is simply a kind of individuals who has adopted a do-it-yourself strategy in current weeks, and has to this point managed to successfully deal with an eyelash elevate, forehead lamination and gel manicure on herself, whereas Laura Byrnes, a YouTuber and blogger, lately positioned the destiny of her hair in the fingers of her boyfriend. “I have bobbed style hair and it had just grown out of style so much. I just couldn’t stand it any longer, so desperate times called for desperate measures,” she says, including that the completed look “wasn’t a total disaster”.

And it’s not simply girls who’ve been brushing up on their magnificence expertise. Connor Inker from Surrey has changed common journeys to the magnificence salon with at-home remedies too. “I’ve started waxing my own eyebrows and that’s something I will definitely continue to do myself from now on as it’s been really easy,” he explains, including that he additionally enlisted the assist of his brother’s girlfriend to chop his hair. “She did an amazing skin fade just by watching a YouTube video and it was really impressive. I’d absolutely consider getting her to cut my hair again.”

Of course, there’s extra to at-home magnificence than simply comfort. Discovering the cash that may be saved by eschewing your common private MOT has definitely raised some questionably tweezed eyebrows. “I started doing my own individual lashes and realised it’s not so difficult and saves a fortune so I will definitely keep that up,” Jessie O’Sullivan from Kent tells The Independent. “It’s very easy, quick to learn and costs as little as £5 to do myself when normally I pay £40 at a salon. It’s also really relaxing to do.”

Sales assistant Hayley agrees, explaining that she has managed to forgo spending a whole bunch every month by reassessing what remedies she will be able to do herself at dwelling for a fraction of the worth. “It’s been a real eye-opener and I’ve realised that I can save myself a huge amount of money by doing beauty treatments myself at home. I’ve been dyeing my own hair using box dyes, which are normally on special offer, and because my hair is so long and thick this costs the earth at a salon and takes a long time in the chair,” she says, including that she has additionally began waxing her personal physique hair, doing gel nail polish on herself and even taken up dermaplaning – an exfoliating remedy that entails gently scraping the floor off the pores and skin utilizing a particular instrument to take away useless pores and skin cells and “peach fuzz”.

“As well as saving me a lot of money, it’s been so nice to be able to do these treatments from the comfort of my own home and in my own time, so I really don’t think I will be going back to the salon for any of these treatments,” she explains. But, whereas these homespun measures may be working nicely for some folks, is it actually protected to be utilizing technical strategies and probably harmful chemical substances, comparable to bleach and acrylic powder, that take years for magnificence professionals to discover ways to grasp?

1/32 Jaden Smith He would possibly nonetheless be an adolescent, however a life in the highlight has subjected Smith to many a hair transformation, switching it up from this top-heavy do… PA Archive/PA Images 2/32 Jaden Smith …to a extra stripped-back, blonde buzzcut. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire 3/32 Katy Perry Known for her avant-garde aesthetic, the US pop sensation has a factor for hairstyling, going from this Betty Boop-inspired look… PA Archive/PA Images 4/32 Katy Perry …to a dynamic slicked-back buzzcut. Getty Images 5/32 Emma Roberts The US actor is playful along with her crimson carpet appears to be like and might pull off a lot of diverse types comparable to this easy blonde bob… Getty Images 6/32 Emma Roberts …and this inflexible fringe minimize. Few could carry such a harsh model with the girlish attraction of Roberts. Getty Images 7/32 Ariana Grande The US singer has locks so long as Rapunzel, however she’s liable to mixing up her look often by pulling it off her face in a no-frill up do like this… Getty Images 8/32 Ariana Grande …and an excellent excessive ponytail like this. PA Archive/PA Images 9/32 Margot Robbie The Australian actor isn’t as easily-recognisable along with her brunette locks… PA 10/32 Margot Robbie …as a result of we’re much more accustomed to seeing her sporting her trademark blonde locks, styled right here in a one-sided swoop. PA 11/32 Kim Kardashian The actuality star was recognized for her trademark brunette locks… Alamy Stock Photo 12/32 Kim Kardashian … till she shocked the world by going for a platinum bob. Rex Features 13/32 Kate Hudson The Hollywood starlet had grow to be synonymous along with her marigold Princess-perfect hair… Alamy Stock Photo 14/32 Kate Hudson … earlier than she shaved all of it off for a task, revealing her pure mousy blonde hair color. Rex Features 15/32 Cara Delevingne The model-turned-actress traded caramel honey hues… Alamy Stock Photo 16/32 Cara Delevingne … for an androgynous pixie minimize in 2017. Rex 17/32 Zoe Kravitz The Big Little Lies star went from cascading locks… Alamy 18/32 Zoe Kravitz …to a rockstar-ready platinum buzzcut. Rex 19/32 Emma Stone Naturally-blonde, Stone revealed she was extra in-demand after she dyed her hair… Rex 20/32 Emma Stone …main many to imagine she was a pure redhead. Rex 21/32 Harry Styles The former One Direction frontman allowed his hair to develop wild and free in his boyband days… Alamy 22/32 Harry Styles …however progressed to a extra mature and shorter minimize when he kickstarted his solo profession. Alamy 23/32 Kylie Jenner The actuality star isn’t one to draw back from dramatic hair transformations… Rex 24/32 Kylie Jenner …and this highlighter-yellow shade is not any totally different. Rex 25/32 Justin Timberlake The singer and actor has come a great distance since his curly-haired N’Sync days… Alamy 26/32 Justin Timberlake …sporting a extra refined, combed-back have a look at the Cannes movie competition. Alamy 27/32 Zayn Malik The teen heartthrob broke the hearts of hundreds when he switched-up his traditional long-haired, floppy boyband haircut… Rex 28/32 Zayn Malik …for a high-fashion platinum buzzcut. Rex 29/32 Miley Cyrus The US singer and actor has donned many a coiffure over the years, going from teeny-bopper Hannah Montana strawberry blonde… Alamy 30/32 Miley Cyrus …to a David Bowie-inspired pixie minimize in 2013. Alamy 31/32 Natalie Portman The actor was famend for her closely-shaven buzzcut, donned for V for Vendetta… Alamy 32/32 Natalie Portman …however she has since refreshed her locks to sport a extra free-flowing, shoulder-grazing model, displaying how her hair has grown, as a result of typically it does that. Alamy

1/32 Jaden Smith He would possibly nonetheless be an adolescent, however a life in the highlight has subjected Smith to many a hair transformation, switching it up from this top-heavy do… PA Archive/PA Images 2/32 Jaden Smith …to a extra stripped-back, blonde buzzcut. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire 3/32 Katy Perry Known for her avant-garde aesthetic, the US pop sensation has a factor for hairstyling, going from this Betty Boop-inspired look… PA Archive/PA Images 4/32 Katy Perry …to a dynamic slicked-back buzzcut. Getty Images

5/32 Emma Roberts The US actor is playful along with her crimson carpet appears to be like and might pull off a lot of diverse types comparable to this easy blonde bob… Getty Images 6/32 Emma Roberts …and this inflexible fringe minimize. Few could carry such a harsh model with the girlish attraction of Roberts. Getty Images 7/32 Ariana Grande The US singer has locks so long as Rapunzel, however she’s liable to mixing up her look often by pulling it off her face in a no-frill up do like this… Getty Images 8/32 Ariana Grande …and an excellent excessive ponytail like this. PA Archive/PA Images

9/32 Margot Robbie The Australian actor isn’t as easily-recognisable along with her brunette locks… PA 10/32 Margot Robbie …as a result of we’re much more accustomed to seeing her sporting her trademark blonde locks, styled right here in a one-sided swoop. PA 11/32 Kim Kardashian The actuality star was recognized for her trademark brunette locks… Alamy Stock Photo 12/32 Kim Kardashian … till she shocked the world by going for a platinum bob. Rex Features

13/32 Kate Hudson The Hollywood starlet had grow to be synonymous along with her marigold Princess-perfect hair… Alamy Stock Photo 14/32 Kate Hudson … earlier than she shaved all of it off for a task, revealing her pure mousy blonde hair color. Rex Features 15/32 Cara Delevingne The model-turned-actress traded caramel honey hues… Alamy Stock Photo 16/32 Cara Delevingne … for an androgynous pixie minimize in 2017. Rex

17/32 Zoe Kravitz The Big Little Lies star went from cascading locks… Alamy 18/32 Zoe Kravitz …to a rockstar-ready platinum buzzcut. Rex 19/32 Emma Stone Naturally-blonde, Stone revealed she was extra in-demand after she dyed her hair… Rex 20/32 Emma Stone …main many to imagine she was a pure redhead. Rex

21/32 Harry Styles The former One Direction frontman allowed his hair to develop wild and free in his boyband days… Alamy 22/32 Harry Styles …however progressed to a extra mature and shorter minimize when he kickstarted his solo profession. Alamy 23/32 Kylie Jenner The actuality star isn’t one to draw back from dramatic hair transformations… Rex 24/32 Kylie Jenner …and this highlighter-yellow shade is not any totally different. Rex

25/32 Justin Timberlake The singer and actor has come a great distance since his curly-haired N’Sync days… Alamy 26/32 Justin Timberlake …sporting a extra refined, combed-back have a look at the Cannes movie competition. Alamy 27/32 Zayn Malik The teen heartthrob broke the hearts of hundreds when he switched-up his traditional long-haired, floppy boyband haircut… Rex 28/32 Zayn Malik …for a high-fashion platinum buzzcut. Rex

29/32 Miley Cyrus The US singer and actor has donned many a coiffure over the years, going from teeny-bopper Hannah Montana strawberry blonde… Alamy 30/32 Miley Cyrus …to a David Bowie-inspired pixie minimize in 2013. Alamy 31/32 Natalie Portman The actor was famend for her closely-shaven buzzcut, donned for V for Vendetta… Alamy 32/32 Natalie Portman …however she has since refreshed her locks to sport a extra free-flowing, shoulder-grazing model, displaying how her hair has grown, as a result of typically it does that. Alamy

According to the National Health and Beauty Federation (NHBF), it’s a tough no. “We would strongly advise people not to undertake any treatments at home which are usually performed by a hair or beauty professional,” a spokesperson says, including that anybody who makes an attempt to deal with their outgrown hair, wild beards or stumpy lashes themselves are more likely to do a “very bad job”. Not to say you could additionally probably hurt your self and it’ll take even longer (and value extra money) to your hairdresser, magnificence therapist or barber to kind out. “These people are highly trained, skilled and talented so leave it to them”, they add.

Krisztina van der Boom, co-founder of nail salon DryBy London, says that whereas some remedies, comparable to manicures and pedicures utilizing common polish are completely high-quality for folks to aim at dwelling, utilizing salon grade merchandise could be probably dangerous. “We definitely advise against DIY shellac or gel treatments,” she explains. ”The motive for that is that the gel merchandise folks can get their fingers on as non-professionals could cause injury to the nails when eliminated if protocols are damaged and non-adhered to. DIY gel remedies can really trigger nail trauma and that takes a very long time to restore.”

Aside from the risks concerned with dodgy DIY jobs, ditching the salon completely could have a long-lasting impression on skilled providers. Trips to the salon may not appear the most essential subject at current however the magnificence industry is of huge significance each to particular person enterprise homeowners and the wider financial system. The newest figures from the National Health and Beauty Federation present that hair salons, magnificence salons and barbershops flip over £7.5bn per 12 months in the UK alone. Having been compelled to shut their doorways for a lot of months, a spokesperson confirms which means that throughout lockdown the magnificence industry has suffered catastrophic losses of roughly £1.75bn in turnover.

And it doesn’t look set to cease there as a result of beneath the authorities’s plans to proceed easing the lockdown, salons might be one among the final retailers to open. Last month, first secretary Dominic Raab defined that non-public care institutions is not going to be permitted to reopen till 4 July “at the very earliest”. “Obviously the proximity [within salons]… is something where we just don’t think we are ready yet, given where we are with the virus.”

The extended lockdown implies that monetary implications of the coronavirus are going to be felt by many, with consultants warning that the UK financial system will take longer to get well from this pandemic than it did from the 2008 monetary disaster. Stock markets have plunged, companies have collapsed and greater than 6.5 million folks could lose their jobs as a result of the financial fallout from lockdown. With cash tight on all fronts, it stays to be seen whether or not pricey journeys to the salon will stay a precedence for folks in the weeks and months to come back.

Clare Varga, head of magnificence at pattern forecasting firm WGSN, predicts that the majority magnificence followers might be compelled to reassess their wants amid the concern of future outbreaks and monetary woes, inflicting the surge in DIY magnificence remedies to proceed lengthy after the coronavirus disaster abates. “Beauty’s role in our lives has changed completely during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s a total beauty reset,” she says, including that folks will transfer to a “buy less but better” mentality in order to economize. Varga predicts that this angle can even see folks adapt to a “pick and mix approach to beauty treatments”, combining at-home with the skilled. “People have lost a lot of their fear over DIY treatments but are also enjoying the low cost, low maintenance aspect too,” she explains.

Health and hygiene might be main drivers in the case of shopper urge for food for DIY magnificence post-lockdown too, with concern of extended human contact impacting professionals who present hands-on bodily remedies, comparable to facials and manicures, the most.

But will these adjustments go away a long-lasting impact on the magnificence industry? Experts throughout the nation who’ve educated for years to earn their skilled standing have already seen their companies endure considerably as a result of the enforced closures, and if folks begin to flip to at-home remedies on a extra everlasting foundation, many concern the industry will battle to get again on its toes. “I think this is going to impact us in so many ways. We’re still expected to pay the rent in full and then you add the reality of us not being able to function at full capacity when we do open, so our turnover will drop,” explains Rob Czlapka, proprietor of RCNQ salon and Barber Below in Manchester. “I can see a lot of places closing down if they are in the same situation.”

Joe Mills, founding father of Soho-based barbershop Joe and Co shares comparable issues. Having closed his salons forward of official lockdown following a noticeable fall in appointments as a result of public well being issues, he says he’s now having to take a look at his companies as “fresh projects” that can require working beneath larger safeguards however with lowered working hours and buyer capability.

“This will change a lot of areas in our society. We cannot socially distance in our job as we are required to come into your personal space and everything we do is about personal contact and engagement,” Mills says, including he’s attempting to stay optimistic that, with acceptable security tips, enterprise will resume.

“This could have a major impact on how we work and what we do but we will be operating with a high level of precautions, which is for the teams as much as the clients. We have to be around people for extended amounts of time so we will do everything we can when it comes to introducing robust risk assessments and planning. We can’t think of what we did before or how we used to operate; everything has to change.”

It is obvious that when the time comes, appointments is not going to function in the similar means they used to however whereas the authorities has introduced a tentative date for salons to lastly reopen, they’re but to supply professionals with clear tips as to how they are going to be required to work in order to forestall danger of an infection.

Famed hair colourist Josh Wood’s eponymous salon in London affords some perception into what we will anticipate when salons reopen, with purchasers being given face masks and gloves on arrival, solely half the traditional variety of chairs in service at anybody time and, if the authorities advises, all stylists being required to put on full PPE. This seems to be a nationwide strategy, with Steven Ross, proprietor of Johnny’s Chop Shop Barbershops, explaining that he can even offer a lowered service, card solely funds, performing deep cleans and dropping some key luxuries comparable to a drinks service.

Nail salons and eyebrow bars are anticipated to function equally. According to Jared Bailey, world forehead professional for Benefit Cosmetics, the firm goes to be asking all staff to test their temperature earlier than coming into work, with all workers members and prospects masked and gloved and a two-metre distance between chairs. “All brow bar stations and chairs will be thoroughly sanitised upon store opening, every hour, and again after a service,” Bailey explains. “All used materials will be disposed of after each service and any used non-disposable tools, such as tweezers and scissors, will be washed with warm soapy water, sanitised and stored in barbicide for disinfection.”

A current survey of 1,600 National Health and Beauty Federation members has proven that over three quarters (77 per cent) of magnificence professionals really feel “very well-prepared” or “as well-prepared as they could be” for reopening when it’s protected to take action. And, whereas it’s comforting to listen to that so many corporations are ready to take the obligatory precautions, all these measures are making a visit to the salon sound extra like a zero-G flight to outer house than the peaceable pamper session we have been hoping for. So will folks actually be prepared to enter such an alien setting or will they proceed to commerce in root contact ups for treatments at dwelling? While there’ll after all be some who’re prepared and prepared to reject the high-cost, excessive upkeep elements of their magnificence regimes forever, it appears that evidently one among the most essential classes lockdown has taught us, is that we’ll by no means do nearly as good a job as a professional. After weeks of staying at dwelling and experimenting along with her magnificence routine, Byrnes says she can not wait to be again in the fingers of her hairdresser.

“I know the salons will be taking all of the safety measures and precautions for their staff and clients, and as much as I can try at home, it’s just not the same as the salon experience and having their expertise,” she explains. Sarah Webb from London agrees, including that whereas her husband nailed his at-home chop with the clippers, her now-brassy blonde balayage is in want of some skilled TLC. “As much as I have enjoyed the break from hours sitting in a salon chair, I’m starting to get desperate for my hairdresser to reopen,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed some aspects of doing my own beauty treatments, like switching up my nails whenever I like, but I couldn’t run the risk of a botched dye job. You get what you pay for when it comes to highlights.”

With 4 July quick approaching, reutilising the much-missed providers of magnificence professionals seems to be at the forefront of many individuals’s minds with a lot of salons already reporting a rush to safe appointments. Stephen Whiteside, a contract hair colourist from Kent explains that even earlier than he introduced he could quickly start seeing purchasers once more, folks have been already lining up for a minimize and colouring session. So a lot so, that he has needed to begin a prolonged ready checklist. “My business has been affected massively due to the crisis. I haven’t been able to work for nearly 11 weeks and counting but I haven’t had any clients expressing concerns about returning to the salon,” Whiteside explains. “In fact, I have been getting messages every day from clients excited to see me to get their hair done and the vast majority of queries I am receiving are from people trying to get an appointment booked in.”

While security issues and dodgy DIY makes an attempt haven’t been sufficient to drive everybody away from the salon setting fully, the way forward for the industry stays in the stability and it’s possible that it is going to be a while earlier than issues are again to any semblance of regular. That being mentioned, the position salons will play in our lives in the months forward is arguably going to be extra essential than ever earlier than. Even previous to the coronavirus pandemic, many women and men relied on common salon visits for rather more than a beard trim and a natter over a cup of tea. According to Katerina Georgiou, a BACP-accredited counsellor and psychotherapist, many individuals see going to the hairdressers like a remedy session, the place they’ll offload their issues and take a while to indulge in just a little self-care, and whereas the means we go to may not be totally what we’re used to, this doesn’t look set to change post-lockdown

“Returning to a salon is going to be all about connection with people, sounds and laughter. It’s being looked after again and it’s having professional input after a long stretch of going it alone,” Gerogiou explains. “It’s also something relatively simple to do for yourself, without any deadlines and having allocated time for yourself, even if just for a few minutes in your day-to-day.”

While Youtuber Helen Anderson has used this era of isolation to take a break from her magnificence routine, she is simply a kind of people who find themselves trying ahead to in search of solace in the salon chair. “I really appreciate the social aspect of visiting the salon,” she explains. “They aren’t just technicians or artists, they’re friends and therapists that you tell your deepest darkest secrets to.”

And, let’s face it, after practically three months of lockdown, we’re all going to have loads to speak about.