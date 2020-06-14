Beauden Barrett rattled by Dane Coles on Blues debut vs Hurricanes | Rugby Union News





Dane Coles prepares to barge through Barrett to score

Beauden Barrett saw Dane Coles’ eyes light up since the hooker barrelled towards him early inside their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash on Sunday and was left without doubt how his former Hurricanes team-mate felt about his proceed to the Blues.

Coles smashed through final defender Barrett in the 15th minute to score his side’s opening try, however the new Blues full-back had the last laugh with his side winning the match 30-20 in front of a sold-out crowd of 43,000 at Eden Park.

All Blacks fly-half Barrett said Coles cannot have wished for an easy method to make his mark on the game.

“That was the moment he wanted eh?” a laughing Barrett said. “But I think it probably would have now been better for him basically had the ball!

Dane Coles (L) and Beauden Barrett catch up following the game

“He’s a tough man to stop one on one. He’s pretty quick and he still has got it. I just have to work on my covering tackles.”

Barrett’s debut for the Blues after nine seasons with the Hurricanes had been one of the most significant headlines round the return of professional rugby union after having a near three-month break as a result of COVID-19 shutdown.

He acknowledged ahead of the game he’d played it over in his head a number of times and was reminded that several high-profile Hurricanes fans would be at Eden Park stating their opinions of his nj.

Barrett said Coles seemed intent on reminding him they used to be team-mates.

Barrett spent plenty of of time following the game signing autographs and taking selfies with fans

“My back felt his shoulder somewhere towards the end of the game,” a grinning Barrett said.

“I don’t know where it came from. I’ll have to check the tape.”