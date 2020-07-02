



Beauden Barrett will play for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan’s Top League

New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett will miss Super Rugby next year and play for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan’s Top League, but he can be available for the All Blacks’ international programme, the Blues have confirmed.

Barrett this past year signed a four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Blues through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France including an option of a playing sabbatical overseas.

“The arrangement is similar to what was in place for Beaudy’s All Blacks team-mates Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock who played in Japan this year,” NZR’s Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said in a statement.

“That flexibility in our contracting is key: it allows our top players to refresh in a different rugby environment but remain committed to New Zealand Rugby which, in the long term, is great for both parties.”

Barrett’s period in Japan will not impact his Test-match availability in 2021

It have been reported that will Barrett, 2 times World Player of the Year, had authorized a two-year contract well worth about NZ$1.5 mil (£784,000) a year, which could have made your pet ineligible for your All Blacks until 2023.

The Blues, however, said however only skip Super Rugby and be designed for the All Blacks in 2021.

Barrett produced the change north to the Blues this year following nine months with the Hurricanes, but recently had an extended winter following previous year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He did not play in the complete Super Rugby competition prior to it was revoked due to the COVID-19 shutdown yet made their debut for your Blues contrary to the Hurricanes in the home-based Super Rugby Aotearoa opposition that began last month.

Blues instructor Leon MacDonald, who has already been playing Barrett at full-back, said along side it had been ready for shedding the 29-year-old for the 2021 season.

“He will be a big loss,” MacDonald said. “But that is countered with what he is doing on and off the field this year, and that we get him for two more years.”