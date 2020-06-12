Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones are $70 off for the first time

The Beats Solo Pro wireless on-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $230 at Best Buy and Amazon, which is $20 cheaper than the most readily useful deal we’ve seen. This is Beats’ latest model, and it’s just about as capable as Sony and Bose’s flagship model when it comes to build quality and battery life, despite now costing dramatically less. It’s worth noting that these charge via Lightning port, so while you can connect them wirelessly to any Bluetooth device, they’re clearly angled toward individuals who are at the least a little bit entrenched in Apple’s world.

If you would like the new iPhone SE, but wish it had a bigger screen, Back Market’s deal on the iPhone 8 Plus might attract you. It’s selling a refurbished 64GB version in gold for $369, which can be $20 significantly less than the SE costs.

There are a few trade-offs with picking this model over the new SE, though not one of them will be deal-breakers if you just want the bigger 5.5-inch screen above all else. The iPhone 8 Plus has Apple’s older A11 Bionic processor, and its own cameras aren’t as capable. Though, it’s still modern in the sense that it’s IP67-rated against water and dust ingress, it supports wireless charging, and you’ll be set to get the iOS 14 update when that launches later this year.

The iPhone 8 Plus from Back Market is refurbished in “mint” condition, which it claims to mean you’ll find no scratches anywhere on the exterior. It has a one-year warranty against defects, and the phone includes all the original accessories.

In case you missed yesterday’s roundup, there are a lot of Nintendo Switch games that are discounted until June 16th. Better yet, the price drops are on digital versions of those games, so you don’t need to visit a store or wait for them to have delivered to you. (Just be sure you have a microSD card with storage to spare if you’re buying a few.) Some Nintendo-made games, like Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze are $18 off of these usual $60 price, which really is a rare price drop. Other games, like Overwatch, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Celeste, are a lot more affordable.