Beats confirms four new colors of Powerbeats Pro will launch on June 9th

Beats at present introduced four new colors of its Powerbeats Pro true wi-fi earbuds. The new hues are a lot brighter and extra vibrant than the unique lineup and embody yellow, pink, pink, and blue. They’ll be out there from Apple’s web site, shops, and different retailers on June 9th for the usual $249.95 worth level.

In lieu of a press launch, Beats “announced” the new colors in collaboration with gaming group FaZe Clan.

The Powerbeats Pro have been first launched in April 2019, and it’s fairly frequent for Beats to launch new colors of its merchandise. However, these new Powerbeats Pro additionally handed via the FCC, which signifies there may need been a slight tweak to the internals of the earbuds someplace. But none of the specs for these new colors have modified. They nonetheless provide:

Up to 9 hours of steady battery life (24 hours together with the case)

IPX4 sweat / water resistance

Adjustable ear hooks for a safe match

Physical buttons on every earbud for quantity and observe controls

Apple’s H1 chip for straightforward pairing and hands-free “Hey Siri” voice instructions

The audio efficiency additionally stays the identical, which is an excellent factor.

I nonetheless use my Powerbeats Pro typically, however I do have a pair gripes. First, I’ve had one of the earbuds fail to cost greater than as soon as when positioned contained in the case. Cleaning the contacts will help alleviate this downside, however it nonetheless occurs. And I additionally run into the irritating problem the place just one earbud turns on whenever you put them in your ears, requiring you to reseat the Powerbeats Pro within the case and take them out once more.

Like earlier than, the (very giant) charging case is black regardless of which shade of the earbuds you get. It fees through Lightning connector; sadly, Beats has but to supply a wi-fi charging answer for the Powerbeats Pro.