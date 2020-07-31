Beats By Dr. Dre Wireless Solo 2 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones| Wireless On-Ear Headphones With Microphone | For IOS & Android – Black (Renewed)



Beats Solo 2 Wireless. Designed for sound, tuned for emotion, now wireless. Note:RESET Press and hold the power button for 10 seconds. Release the button. The battery Fuel Gauge LEDs will all blink white, then the first will blink red—this sequence will happen three times. When the lights stop flashing, the reset is complete.

NOTE: The device comes packaged in a brown box from the manufacturer

Beats Solo2 Wireless has 12 hours of playback after only 2 hours of charging, enjoy wireless music up to a distance of 30 feet.

Unplug your Beats Solo 2 Bluetooth Wireless, pair with your bluetooth device from iOS, Mac, PC, Android, Windows and other bluetooth devices. Use the “b” button on the left earcup to control your music, take phone calls and more.

FEEL THE MUSIC: The Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 bluetooth headphones wireless brings the award winning sound from beats. It has a dynamic wider range of sound and enhanced clarity