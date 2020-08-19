Beats by Dr dre Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphone with Mic – Red (Renewed)



Records are meant to be broken. Inspired by LeBron James, Powerbeats2 Wireless was designed to defy the ordinary while catapulting athletes towards their relentless pursuit of perfection. Lightweight and engineered with the power of dual-driver acoustics, the reimagined wireless earphones deliver the premium sound and performance needed to propel you through rigorous workouts. Backed by the King himself, the next level of performance, power, and freedom has arrived.

TAKE YOUR WORKOUT ANYWHERE: Powerbeats2 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone gives you the ability to connect up to 30 feet to your Bluetooth-enabled devices – allowing you to move freely and stay focused on your workout in the Gym or Home

SWEAT AND WATER RESISTANT: Powerbeats2 Wireless headphone is IPX4 sweat and water resistant from the earbud to the tangle-free cable wrap around, with over-molding on the RemoteTalk control, wrap around cable for a no-slip grip when changing volume, switching tracks, and making hands free calls

DUAL-DRIVER ACOUSTICS POWER MUSIC: Powerful Bass and Noise Isolation through each earbud delivering a great listening experience. Designed it with you, the athlete, in mind making them perfect for rigorous indoor and outdoor workout conditions. Powerbeats2 Wireless is lightweight and compact with a flexible earhook, providing a comfortable and secure fit.

LONG HOUR PLAYBACK: A rechargeable battery with 6-hour playback and with a 15-minute quick charge delivers an extra hour of non-stop playback.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Powerbeats2 Wireless earphones with Microphone, with RemoteTalk wrap around cable, Universal micro USB cable, Cable management clip, Quick Start Guide, and Three pair of ear tip fittings