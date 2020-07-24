Beats by Dr dre Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphone with Mic – Black (Renewed)



Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 17:02:26 UTC – Details)



Records are meant to be broken. Inspired by LeBron James, Powerbeats2 Wireless was designed to defy the ordinary while catapulting athletes towards their relentless pursuit of perfection. Lightweight and engineered with the power of dual-driver acoustics, the reimagined wireless earphones deliver the premium sound and performance needed to propel you through rigorous workouts. Backed by the King himself, the next level of performance, power, and freedom has arrived.

SWEAT RESISTANT & COMPACT DESIGN: Beats Powerbeats2 Wireless Earphone is IPX4 sweat and water-resistant from the earbud to the tangle-free cable wrap around cable. It’s designed with a flexible ear hook, providing a comfortable and secure fit.

DESIGNED TO PERFORM: With powerful Bass response, these noise cancelling headphones delivers unrivalled clarity, depth and balance. It does not distort even at top volumes. Perfect for rigorous indoor and outdoor workout conditions.

FULL OF ENERGY: Sturdy in-built rechargeable battery provides upto 6 hours of playback. A 15-minute quick charge delivers an extra hour of non-stop playback. Wireless headphones for iphone, compatibile to all Bluetooth Devices (IOS,Mac,Ipad & Andriod)

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Beats Powerbeats 2 Wireless | Micro USB Cable | Three pair of ear tip fittings | Cable Management Clip (NOTE: The device comes packaged in a brown box from the manufacturer)